Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi here and briefed the political development in the state.

Siddaramaiah, who is also chairman of the co-ordination committee chairman, also learnt to have expressed his views over coalition government and its impact on Congress party since the grand old party suffered a massive set back in the state.

Though what exactly transpired between them is not known, sources said that both discussed political developments in the state.

Siddaramaiah meeting came in the background of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda' s meeting with Rahul recently. Gowda during his meeting Gowda learnt to have complained against Siddaramaiah alledging he and his supporters in the Congress creating hurdles to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to smooth functioning of the government.

Deve Gowda also said unless Congress control its rebel leaders, it would be difficult to run the government.