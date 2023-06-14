Singer Sharda of 'Titli Udi' fame dies at 89 after cancer battle

Playback singer Sharda, best known for the song Titli Udi from the 1966 film Suraj, passed away at her residence here on Wednesday following a battle with cancer, her daughter Sudha Madeira said.
She was 89.
"She died this morning in Mumbai at home. She was undergoing treatment for her condition for about six months," Madeira, who is also a singer, told PTI.
Madeira initially shared the news of her mother's demise on her Instagram account.
"With great sadness, my brother Shammi Rajan and I announce the passing this morning of our beloved mother, playback singer Sharda Rajan, after a long and brave battle with cancer. 25.10.1933 - 14.06.2023. Om Shanti," she said in the post.
Sharda, whose full name was Sharda Rajan, was most active in the 1960s and 1970s in the Hindi film music industry.
Her most famous number was perhaps Titli Udi from Suraj, the 1966 film directed by T Prakash Rao. Composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, the song was picturised on actor Vyjayanthimala.
Sharda also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the cabaret track Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki, featuring Helen, in Jahan Pyar Miley (1970).
Her other song credits include Le Ja Le Ja Le Ja Mera Dil (An Evening In Paris), Aa Aayega Kaun Yahan (Gumnaam), Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho (Dil Daulat Duniya), and Tum Pyar Se Dekho (Sapnon Ka Saudagar).
