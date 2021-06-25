Sisodia slams BJP: Report on O2 claims does not exist

Sisodia slams BJP, says report on Delhi making exaggerated claims for oxygen doesn't even exist

An interim report by the panel formed by the Supreme Court said that Delhi govt used the wrong formula and made exaggerated claims for oxygen

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 13:31 ist
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied the existence of any report by the Supreme Court-appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying about such a report.

"There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the Oxygen Audit Committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report.

"The BJP is presenting a false report that it prepared at its party headquarters. I challenge them to present such a report which has signatures of the members of the oxygen audit committee," Sisodia said.

By doing this, the BJP is not abusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but "those who lost their family members due to oxygen shortage when coronavirus cases were at its peak, he said and accused the Union government of mismanagement "which led to the oxygen crisis". 

BJP leaders took to Twitter with spokesperson Sambit Patra saying, "Kejriwal was lying all the while..".

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "If you have any shame left @ArvindKejriwal , hold one of your PCs now & apologise to the nation for inflating oxygen need BY FOUR TIMES during second wave!"

"Hope accountability is fixed for disrupting oxygen supply across India," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Delhi was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with a shortage in oxygen supply at various city hospitals adding to the woes.

(With agency inputs)

