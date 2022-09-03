Sitharaman vs TRS over missing Modi pic at PDS shop

A Public Distribution System (PDS) shop in a Telangana town became the latest setting for another round of political sparring between the Narendra Modi government and the K Chandrasekhar Rao dispensation in the state.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is touring poll-bound Telangana as part of BJP's “Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana”, visited a PDS outlet in Birkur on Friday.

What caught her attention was the "absence of Modi's picture" at the fair price shop.

Visibly irked, Sitharaman sought to school the beneficiaries gathered there on why Modi's picture should be splashed at ration shops, where they collect their quota of rice every month.

“A kg of rice in the open market costs Rs 35 but it is given to you for Rs 1. While the central government is approximately bearing Rs 30 of the cost, the state government gives only about Rs 4," Sitharaman said, explaining the subsidy regime to the curious onlookers.

The finance minister said since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Modi government has been providing five kg rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for free, bearing all the logistics, storage costs.

“Why should there be any objection to installing the great leader's picture here in Telangana?” Sitharaman questioned, pointing that the TRS government is rejecting Modi's images at ration shops and that the PM's flexes, when put up, are being torn or damaged.

She immediately ordered Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil, who was accompanying her, to provide protection to PM's pictures at the shops.

“Our people will today install PM Modi's picture here. You as the district administrator shall ensure that the image will not be removed or torn or affected in any manner,” Sitharaman instructed.

Patil faced the minister's fury earlier for fumbling while trying to provide an account of the share of rice subsidies borne by the central and state governments.

The ruling TRS took exception to Sitharaman's statements, with state finance minister Harish Rao saying that her demand to install PM Modi's pictures at ration shops “is ridiculous and demeaning the PM's stature”.

“The (central minister) asserts as if they are providing all the ration rice supplied in Telangana,” Rao said accusing the BJP ministers of presenting half truths. Rao said that “never has any PM's picture displayed at ration shops before”.

Claiming that Telangana is sending a lot more in revenues to the country than it is receiving from the Centre, Rao wondered “if KCR's photos would be installed in other states for the generous contribution”.