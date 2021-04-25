Sitting SC Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

Sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passed away on Saturday, following a prolonged illness. He was 62.

In a message, Assistant Registrar, Supreme Court, Gagan Soni said Justice Shantanagoudar has left for heavenly abode on the late evening hour of Saturday.

Sources said he was not keeping well for some time and admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last on Saturday evening.

Justice Shantanagoudar, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was to retire on May 4, 2023.

After having enrolled as an advocate in 1980, he practised mainly in civil, criminal and Writ matters.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and as a permanent Judge in 2004.

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court in 2016, before his elevation to the Supreme Court a year later.