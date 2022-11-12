Ladakh situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief

Situation stable but unpredictable: Army Chief on situation in eastern Ladakh

As far as PLA's force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 22:14 ist
On development of infrastructure by China in border areas, the Army chief said it is going on unabated. Credit: PTI Photo

The situation in eastern Ladakh is "stable but unpredictable", Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Saturday, amid the lingering border standoff in the region with China.

In an address at a think-tank, Gen Pande also said the Indian side is looking forward to the next round of high-level military talks with China for resolution of the remaining issues.

"We are looking at date for the 17th round of talks," he said.

As far as PLA's force levels are concerned, there has been no significant reduction, he said referring to the overall situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

He was addressing the 'Chanakya Dialogues', a think-tank.

On development of infrastructure by China in border areas, the Army chief said it is going on unabated.

About Indian Army's military preparedness in the region, he said "our transition to winter posture is underway".

Gen Pande also said that there is a need to very carefully calibrate "our actions on LAC to be able to safeguard our interests and sensitivities".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
India
Ladakh
China
Manoj Pande
India News

What's Brewing

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Centenarians vote in Himachal election

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

 