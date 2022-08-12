Six High Courts to get 26 new judges

The Union government Friday cleared nine names for appointment as judges and 18 others as additional judges in six High Courts, including five for the Karnataka High Court.

The names of the judicial officers to be elevated to the Karnataka High Court as additional judges are Anil Bheemsen Katti, Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga and Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.

The names of judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh finally cleared for appointment as additional judges at Allahabad High Court are Renu Agarwal, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Jyotsna Sharma, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, Surendra Singh-I, Nalin Kumar Srivastava.

Among others, judicial officers Susmita Phukan Khaund, and Mitali Thakuria were appointed as additional judges in the Gauhati High Court, Sushil Kukreja, and Virender Singh as judges in the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Gourishankar Satapathy, and Chitta Ranjan Dash as judges in the Orissa High Court.

Among the advocates, Venugopal Enugula Venkata Venugopal E V, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, P Elamadhar, Kaja Sarath, K Sharath were appointed as judges in the Telangana High Court, while Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao J Srinivas Rao, and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, were appointed as additional judges in the same High Court.