Six Supreme Court judges infected with swine flu; CJI holds meeting

Six of the Supreme Court were found to have been afflicted with H1N1 virus. One judge sat on the bench while wearing a protecting mask. Three judges have resumed duty and two continued to remain under observation, the officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde held meeting with SC Bar Association for taking preventive measures, including inoculation against the swine flu.

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting court proceedings, on Tuesday said that all judges had a meeting with the CJI as six judges were found to have been infected by H1N1 virus.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna wore mask while sitting in court number two presided over by Justice N V Ramana.

The judges' indisposition led to cancellation of Constitution bench. However, official sources said all those judges, who were down with flu, have already recovered.

The development also triggered the Union Health Ministry to take preventive measures like strengthening of first aid post (FAP) of CGHS at the Supreme Court premises, sanitisation of courtrooms and judges' residences and awareness campaigns.

“All the judges were provided treatment as per the protocol. Prophylactic treatment was also given to all who have come in contact with them including their family members. All five judges were kept in home isolation. Of these, three judges have already resumed their duty and two continue to be under home isolation/observation and are recovering,” a statement by the Ministry said.