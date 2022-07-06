Irani replaces Naqvi as Minority Affairs minister

Smriti Irani replaces Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as minister of Minority Affairs

Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 21:57 ist
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignations of Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh with immediate effect, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Wednesday.

Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi and Steel Minister Singh submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, "...as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio."

Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio.

