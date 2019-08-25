Smriti Irani to lay foundation of textile tourism park

Union Minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to lay the foundation of a textile tourism park on Monday at Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, an official said here.

The textile minister will also review the construction work of National Institute of Fashion Technology centre in East Khasi Hills district during the visit, he said.

The foundation stone for the fashion centre was laid by former textile minister Kavuru Sambasiva Rao in 2013.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will receive her at the Shillong airport in the morning, the official said, adding that Irani is also expected to visit an Anganwadi centre at Umsning.