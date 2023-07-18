Sonia, Rahul's aircraft makes emergency landing in MP

Sonia, Rahul's aircraft makes emergency landing in Bhopal

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 18 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 20:42 ist
Rahul Gandhi with mother Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to bad weather, Bhopal police said on Tuesday.

More to follow.

