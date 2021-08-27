Sonu Sood to be brand ambassador of Delhi's 'Desh ke mentor' programme

Actor Sonu Sood was on Friday appointed brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme in which students in state government-run schools find a mentor who could help them unlock their potential.

Sood met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and said he was impressed by the transformation in the Delhi government's schools while urging the youth to be a part of the programme.

The programme aims at helping children to find answers to their career-related questions through mentors who sign up to be a part of the programme.

As the face of the initiative, Sood appealed to citizens across the country to step forward and support children’s education and take the nation to a brighter tomorrow.

Sood, whose work during the Covid-19 pandemic was appreciated by a large number of people, said, "high-quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation-building."

Kejriwal said, "we have worked very hard to transform Delhi Government’s schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation."