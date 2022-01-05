Sourav Ganguly's daughter, three other family members test Covid positive

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly and three other family members tested positive for Covid-19, days after Ganguly was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.
The four are asymptomatic and have been isolated. The BCCI president's wife tested negative for the virus.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes
5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss
DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?
NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope
Island in the sun
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter