Sourav Ganguly's daughter, three other family members test Covid positive

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:28 ist
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Credit: AFP Photo

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly and three other family members tested positive for Covid-19, days after Ganguly was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

The four are asymptomatic and have been isolated. The BCCI president's wife tested negative for the virus.

