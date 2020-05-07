11 killed, hundreds hospitalised after chemical gas leak at LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag

A poisonous gas leak from the LG Polymers unit on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam has killed 11 people while scores of affected locals are rushed to hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. Some of them are reportedly in critical condition.

For latest updates of Vizag chemical gas leak, click here

The hazardous chemicals unit is located at Venkatapuram and at least five-six surrounding villages are severely affected. Dozens of men, women and children fell unconscious inhaling the gas in their sleep; some died falling into wells, ditches while fleeing the area in the dark.

According to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana Gummalla, the gas leak took place at around 2:30 am (Thursday wee hours).

Many families residing near or around Gopalapatnam moved away in panic to safer places. The gas smell could be felt at the busy NAD junction, near the Vizag airport, a few KMs away, a family told DH.

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

"Primary report is that polyvinyl chloride gas (or maybe Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or have breathing issues,” Gummalla said.

Several disaster relief teams are pressed into service.

“GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking locals to use masks after wetting them in water."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps to contain the situation and provide all help. Reddy would be visiting the King George Hospital where the affected are being treated.

According to Mekapati Goutham Reddy, state industries minister, the disastrous incident occurred when the company officials were trying to reinitiate the production process after the lockdown. Any negligence on part of the company officials would be probed, the minister indicated.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“We are in touch with the district collectorate and management of LG polymers. Sources say it is not an LPG leak, and the situation is being brought under control. Villages’ evacuation is underway. Request citizens not to panic and cooperate with authorities,” Mekapati said.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Hyderabad because of the COVID-19 lockdown and expressed shock over the tragedy, has sought the centre’s permission to visit Vizag to help the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)