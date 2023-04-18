117 mandals in Andhra to experience heatwave on April 18

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heatwave conditions in one mandal and heatwave conditions in 117 more across the state on Tuesday.

Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district is the lone cluster of villages expected to suffer severe heatwaves.

While heatwaves are expected to hit seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, four in East Godavari, two each in Eluru, Palnadu, Visakhapatnam and Nandyala, six in Gunturu and 10 in Krishna, said the disaster management department in a statement on Monday.

Likewise, four mandals in Krishna district, 13 each in NTR and YSR Kadapa, 12 in Parvatipuram Manyam, five in Srikakulam and 19 in Vizianagaram.

Out of the 117 mandals, Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are likely to record 44.7 and 44 degrees Celsius respectively today.

Though the disaster management department estimated that no severe heatwaves would occur on Monday, 14 mandals registered them, five in Anakapalli district, three in Palnadu, two in Eluru and one each in Krishna, Prakasam and Nandyala, including heatwaves in 116 mandals.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions.