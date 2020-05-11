14-year-old girl set ablaze by duo in Tamil Nadu dies; 2 AIADMK men held

In a horrific incident, a 14-year-old girl died after she was set on fire allegedly by two local functionaries of the ruling AIADMK in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Sunday and the girl, who sustained more than 70 percent burn injuries, was admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) where she died on Monday.

Based on a declaration by the girl, who is no more, the Villupuram District Police has arrested G Murugan and K Kaliyaperumal -- both AIADMK functionaries.

“We are probing all angles. The incident took place on Sunday and we have taken into custody both men who were named by the girl. The investigation is on,” Villupuram District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Jayakumar told DH.

However, the duo’s “previous enmity” with the minor girl’s family is said to be the reason behind the crime. GVMCH dean Prof Dr R Kundavi Devi told DH that the minor girl breathed her last at around 10 am on Monday. “The girl was admitted with nearly 90 percent burn injuries and she could not be saved despite treatment. She died on Monday,” she said.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday when the minor girl was alone at their home in Sirumadurai village near Thiruvennainallur in the district.

“Her father Jayapal and mother were not at home when the incident took place. The duo entered the house and set the minor girl ablaze. Neighbours who heard the screams of the girl went inside and were shocked to see the sight. She was shifted to the government hospital immediately,” a police official said.

In her declaration to a local Magistrate, the girl had alleged that Murugan and Kaliyaperumal had set her ablaze.

Further details are awaited.