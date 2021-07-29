25 injured as fire breaks out at factory in Kerala

At least 25 persons suffered burns after a fire broke out at a factory in Palakkad district in Kerala.
On Thursday evening, the fire broke out at the feed factory at Mannarkkad in the suburbs of Palakkad.
A minor explosion took place inside the factory while Fire and Rescue Service Personnel and the factory workers were trying to put out the fire.
Among the injured included some Fire and Rescue Service Personnel. Condition of all was reported to be safe. The fire was brought under control by night.
