43 new Covid-19 cases in Puducherry take tally to 946

Forty three new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory, taking the infection tally to 946 on Sunday, while the death toll remained at 14, the government said.

Among them, 30 patients were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College,10 to the government general hospital at Yanam and three to the centrally administered JIPMER, a government bulletin said, giving details of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, ended at 10 am.

Eleven were in the 18-60 age group and three were aged more than 60 years, it said A total of 442 samples were tested, of which 43 turned out to be positive, taking the total number of cases to 946, it said.

The active cases stood at 484, while 448 patients were treated and discharged.

The total number of fatalities continued to remain at 14 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said 18,848 of the total of 20,186 samples tested had turned out to be negative. The results of the other samples were awaited, it said.