4.6 lakh govt school students to get tabs on CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s birthday in Andhra Pradesh

December 21 would bring cheer to 4.6 lakh students in class 8 of government schools across Andhra Pradesh as the YSRCP government plans to distribute tabs to them on the occasion of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s birthday.

In addition to the students, 60,000 teachers would also be given these tabs that come with a three-year warranty.

The chief minister’s plan is to hand these study aid tabs to the students entering class 8 every year, which can be used in subsequent classes, too, and help them do well in the 10th board exams.

The government is spending Rs 668 crore for the purpose this year.

Earlier this year, the state entered an agreement with Byju’s to impart tech, gadget-based learning to students of the state-run schools. Under a deal with the private firm, officials said that Byju’s content worth Rs 778 crore is also being made available for free to the students.Digital learningInteractive Flat Panels (IFP) in high school classrooms and smart TV rooms in foundation schools are among the tech additions that the Reddy government is making to improve the learning abilities and English etc., communication skills of the children studying in the state-run schools.

The installation of state-of-the-art teaching aids comes as part of the YSRCP’s government school transformation programme named Nadu-Nedu (Then and Now).

Under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, about 15,700 government schools are being revamped at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore, and digitisation of classrooms in these schools will be in place from the coming academic year.

IFP display boards According to Andhra Pradesh school education officials, around Rs 300 crore will be spent for setting upIFP display boards in 30,230 classrooms of 15,694 schools covering 7 to 10 standards. Another Rs 50 crore willbe for the installation of 10,000 smart TVs in every school.

CMO officials said that the CM chaired the cabinet meeting on Tuesday and approved the decisions.

Reddy has been emphasising the need to make digital learning methods accessible to students and also impart related training to teachers.

“Such initiatives could help change the lives of poor students by guiding them to learn better. The visual medium will make it easier for children to understand the quality content while aiding them in achieving better results,” Reddy said earlier.