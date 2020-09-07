7 fishermen rescued from mid-sea, search on for missing 3 in Kerala

Seven of the 10 fishermen, who went missing in rough seas off Malappuram district, were rescued in a joint operation by the coastal police, the Coast Guard and local fishermen.

The search is continuing to find the remaining three.

Six fishermen in one boat which went missing near Nattika in Thrissur district were rescued, and another person in a fibre boat, which capsized, was also rescued. Coast Guard ship Vikram, along with a small vessel, is searching for the three along the coast north of Ponnani, a defence spokesman said.

The Coast Guard ship Aryaman, two Dornier aircraft and a Chetak helicopter have been deployed south of Kochi, the spokesman said.

On Sunday, weathermen said Kerala may experience heavy rain and wind due to the low pressure formed in the Arabian sea.

In view of this prediction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to fishermen not to venture out to sea for 48 hours beginning on Sunday.

Despite the warning, the fishermen set out to sea. The warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea still stands due to the rain alert and thelow pressure that has formed in the Arabian sea. On Monday, the India MeteorologicalCentre said the southwest monsoon was vigorous over Kerala. According to the weathermen, heavy rainfall was expected also in the coming days at most places in the southern state.