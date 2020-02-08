7 killed in mishap near Khanapur

Seven persons died after a speeding tractor-trailer they had board overturned near Itagi village in Khanapur Taluk, Karnataka on Saturday.
The mishap took place when the tractor-trailer was on the way towards Itagi cross. Identity of victims are not known yet. Police have rushed to the spot.
