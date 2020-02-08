7 killed in mishap near Khanapur

7 killed in mishap near Khanapur

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Feb 08 2020, 12:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 12:02pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

Seven persons died after a speeding tractor-trailer they had board overturned near Itagi village in Khanapur Taluk, Karnataka on Saturday.

The mishap took place when the tractor-trailer was on the way towards Itagi cross. Identity of victims are not known yet. Police have rushed to the spot.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Accident
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 