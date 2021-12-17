After INL, LJD, rift in yet another ally of Kerala's Left front

After bickering in two CPI(M) allies, the Indian National League (INL) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), trouble has now broken out in another one of its allies -- the Kerala Congress(B).

In KC(B) discontent against actor-turned-former State Minister and present legislator K B Ganesh Kumar has been simmering for sometime but the situation has worsened with a section of party workers, opposed to him, planning to bring in his sister as the new chairman of the party.

KC(B) was founded by veteran R Balakrishna Pillai but after his death in May, a sibling war has broken out in his party over the properties. A soured relation between the two sisters of Kumar was one of the reasons why he failed to get a Cabinet post as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to let the 57-year-old Kumar settle his family disputes first.

A media critic, on condition of anonymity, said Pillai was a seasoned politician and due to his huge experience in the political arena, he was able to run the party efficiently.

"But, Kumar who is now a five-time legislator, was always playing second fiddle to his father in the party and all was not well between the father-son. The party workers were also divided between the two. Today, those opposed to Kumar in the party has decided to see if they can bring in his sister Usha Mohandas as the chairperson of the party.

Given the family issues, Kumar who might get a cabinet post after two years will lose a chance yet again as the Chief Minister is very clearly not tolerant towards bickering. So one has to wait and see how Kumar plays his cards," said the media critic.

Vijayan had spoken tough against the warring INL factions and the moment he gave an ultimatum to the rival factions to settle the issues, the sqaubbles ended.

Similarly, last month after the rival factions of the LJD took actions against one another, Vijayan's warning resulted in a patch-up.

Meanwhile, with feathers ruffled in Kumar's party all eyes are on its crucial party meeting scheduled for next week on how it's able to go about it, with Vijayan keeping a close tab on it.

