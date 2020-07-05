AIADMK MLA tests positive for Covid-19

An AIADMK MLA from Coimbatore tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the fifth ruling party legislator to contract the virus. He has been admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here, a health department official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the MLA were already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after contracting the infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago. He had undergone the test three days ago.

Earlier, four ruling party MLAs, including Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan RPT Anbalagan, had contracted the virus. Further, four DMK MLAs, including the deceased J Anbazhagan, had tested positive for Covid-19.