AIADMK MLA tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore ,
  • Jul 05 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 17:45 ist
Representational Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An AIADMK MLA from Coimbatore tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the fifth ruling party legislator to contract the virus. He has been admitted to the Government ESI Hospital here, a health department official said.

The daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the MLA were already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after contracting the infection, after their return from Madurai a couple of days ago. He had undergone the test three days ago.

Earlier, four ruling party MLAs, including Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan RPT Anbalagan, had contracted the virus. Further, four DMK MLAs, including the deceased J Anbazhagan, had tested positive for Covid-19. 

