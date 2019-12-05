AIADMK pledge to win civic polls in Jaya's peace rally

The ruling AIADMK held a peace rally on Thursday to mark the third death anniversary of late party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and vowed to unite and win the upcoming polls to rural civic bodies in Tamil Nadu.

Covering a distance of about 1.5 km, men in black shirts- AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister- O Panneerselvam and party co-coordinator, and Chief Minister- Edappadi K Palaniswami led a silent march from Anna Salai- Walajah Road junction to the samadhi of Jayalalithaa on Marina Beach.

The leaders observed a two-minute silence and paid homage by showering flower petals and placing wreaths at her samadhi.

Panneerselvam, after paying homage, administered a pledge to the party workers, and all of them vowed to win hands down in the upcoming polls to rural civic bodies in Tamil Nadu. By unity and hard work, they pledged to win this time, just like they won the recent by-polls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

"Rather than asking what the party did for you, let us ask what we did for the party and let us work with unity for the people," Panneerselvam said. The AIADMK leaders also vowed to be true loyalists to the party following the way shown by "Puratchi Thalaivi Amma," (Revolutionary leader, mother). They continued to aware people of the state's growth achieved by her initiatives and welfare schemes, to expand the footprint of the party in the State.

The pledge also hailed the late leader for "creating a new history in Tamil Nadu politics," and her stellar work sans respite for people's welfare; only to promote social justice, the emancipation of women and secularism.

Palaniswami, in brief remarks, hailed Jayalalithaa for her relentless work for people, even at the cost of her health and said her memories continue to be etched in people's minds.

"Amma's fame will continue to prevail in this country, though years may roll by," he said. Jayalalithaa's burial site was decked up for her anniversary and an assortment of flowers was arranged aesthetically with a red rose occupying a prime position.

A grand memorial, modeled on a phoenix is being planned for the site of the samadhi at the Marina Beachfront and a foundation stone for Rs. 50 crore project was laid last year by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan, state ministers including K A Sengottaiyan (also a party veteran), MLAs, MPs, former legislators, and party office bearers participated in the ceremony.

Paying tributes to the leader, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in his twitter handle said, "I join millions of her followers & admirers in paying tributes to Amma Jayaram Jayalalithaa Ji on her death anniversary. A compassionate & steadfast leader of her people she always led from the front."

The silent rally teemed with party workers carrying the images of a smiling Jayalalithaa and placards hailing her. Traffic diversions were made in the city in view of the rally. Apart from party workers and leaders, Jayalalithaa's samadhi saw a steady stream of her admirers and supporters paying tributes.

Homage was paid to Jayalalithaa across Tamil Nadu by AIADMK workers and her sympathisers who organised community feasts and distributed welfare aid to the indigent.

Cradle Baby Scheme to thwart female infanticide, all-women police stations, rainwater harvesting plan to replenish groundwater, were some of the schemes launched by Jayalalithaa that are still considered as pioneering and had won her laurels.