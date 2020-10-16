AIADMK vows to win 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, score hat-trick

The AIADMK on Friday exhorted cadres to take a vow to see that the party wins the 2021 Assembly polls for the third time in a row, a "historic feat," to ensure it holds the reins of power during its golden jubilee celebrations (2021-22) and work towards it from now on.

Virtually sounding the bugle for the Assembly elections due next April-May, AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said, "2021 will be a very important year for all of us."

On the eve of the party's foundation day celebrations, the duo, in a letter to party workers, recalled the electoral success reaped by party founder M G Ramachandran and late supremo J Jayalalithaa and emphasised hard work to reprise victories.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami are coordinator and co-coordinator of AIADMK respectively.

"Let us make the historic achievement of AIADMK remaining in the seat of power during its golden jubilee celebrations," they said and exhorted cadres to start work right from today. Jayalalithaa had vowed in 2015 that the party would be in power during the centenary celebrations (2016-17) of party founder leader MGR (1917-87) and she fulfilled her vow, they said and wanted party workers to take a similar pledge to see the party in power during its jubilee fete.

Hailing the sacrifices of scores of cadres since its inception,Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said, "Let us start a new journey towards the golden jubilee year. Let us take a vow for continuance of the golden rule of the party."

The AIADMK was founded on October 17, 1972 by its iconic leader Ramachandran and the golden jubilee celebrationis due between 2021 and 2022. Popularly known as MGR, Ramachandran became the Chief Minister in 1977 and was in power till his death in 1987.

The AIADMK won two Assembly elections back to back in 2011 and 2016. During 1991-96 and 2001-06 also, the AIADMK was in power. The DMK is the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu.