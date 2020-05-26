AirAsia Hyderabad flight develops technical glitch, carries out 'precautionary' engine shut down

Budget carrier AirAsia India on Tuesday said that one of its Hyderabad-bound flights from Jaipur faced a "technical" glitch, forcing it carry out a "precautionary" landing on one engine only.

The incident that happened on Tuesday is being probed by regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation while a detailed inspection of the aircraft is being carrier out, the airline said in a statement.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on May 26, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down," AirAsia India said.

Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner, the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled, it said.

The airline, however, did not share the number of passengers onboard the Airbus 320 aircraft.

"We are carrying out a detailed inspection of the aircraft, having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause," the airline said in the statement.

Stating that the safety of its passengers and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect operations, it said.

AirAsia India pilots and crew are experienced and well-trained to manage these situations.

This is the first reported incident since the resumption of domestic flight services on Monday.

All commercial passenger services were suspended on March 25 when the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.

Though the civil aviation ministry lifted the curbs on the domestic flights allowing them to commence operations in a phased manner, the ban on international flying continues.