Alarming increase in river water level in Kerala

With the water levels in many rivers in Kerala increasing alarmingly, the Kerala government has alerted people in low lying areas to shift to safe places anticipating worse situations.

Even as the Meteorological department on Wednesday withdrew the red alert sounded in many districts across the state, by Thursday red alert was again imposed in eight of the 14 districts in the state and orange alert in five districts. Heavy rains may continue till Monday.

The deaths in rain related incidents since Sunday reached 19, most of which were due to drowning. Hence the government strictly warned people from venturing near swollen water bodies and venturing into the sea.

The most alarming situation was prevailing at the Chalakkudy river that passes mainly through Thrissur district. The government urged the people staying near the river to shift to safe locations anticipating a 2018 flood like situation in the region. Camps were opened and people were being shifted.

Many low lying parts of the state were remaining flooded and minor landslides and land slips were also reported from Malappuram, Idukki and Kottayam districts. People in landslide prone areas were also being shifted. Over 6400 people were shifted to relief camps across the state.

In view of the rough weather, pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple were asked to leave by evening. The temple opened for a day's 'Niraputhari' pooja.

Due to bad weather many flights to Kozhikode international airport were diverted to the Kochi international airport.