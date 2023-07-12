Give 10K MT wheat, tur dal to curb prices: TN to Centre

Allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal to control prices: Tamil Nadu to Centre

The chief minister said his government has taken up various short-term and long-term price intervention measures

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jul 12 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 18:56 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal seeking immediate steps to help state governments in mitigating the impact of consumers due to the increase in prices of essential food commodities. 

Stalin also demanded that the Union Government allot 10,000 MT each of wheat and tur dal per month from the Central stock to sell them through cooperative outlets to cool the prices. 

Also Read | Stalin writes to Jaishankar seeking release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

The chief minister said his government has taken up various short-term and long-term price intervention measures like supplying vegetables, food grains and pulses well below the open market price through cooperative outlets and Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets). 

“We also supply tur dal, sugar and palmolein every month at highly subsidized rates for all cardholders through PDS outlets. Our state is also supplying rice and wheat free of cost beyond the NFSA coverage through our Universal PDS mechanism,” Stalin told Goyal. 

In spite of these efforts, the prices of the select essential food commodities have increased, as a part of the nationwide inflationary trend, Stain said, adding that the state government has floated bids for procuring some of the above items from domestic or foreign producers and they are in process. 

Stalin’s letter came two days after he asked the government to sell tomatoes, small onions, and provisions, including select varieties of pulses, at subsidized prices at ration shops and increase their sales at Uzhavar Sandhai.

At a review meeting on Monday, Stalin had advised the Municipal Corporations and Horticulture Department to re-launch mobile vegetable shops, which were a hit during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, at places where they deem necessary. The review meeting was held to discuss the ways and means to provide relief to people suffering from sudden increase in prices of tomato, pulses, and onion among other vegetables.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
Piyush Goyal
Inflation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 