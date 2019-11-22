Amaravati back as Andhra capital in rectified map

Following the concerns expressed by the people of Andhra Pradesh, the union government on Friday has rectified the map of India which was recently printed without the mention of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh bu the Survey of India.

Telugu Desam Party MP Galla Jayadev raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said people of the state were disappointed with the omission of Amaravati as the capital.

"Foundation for Amaravati was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the TDP MP said. The Centre’s took no time to concede his request. The YS Jagan government is still indecisive on where to have the capital.

In response, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy tweeted late on Friday evening, ”Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon’ble MPs of AP in the Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned. The error has been rectified. Here is the revised map of India. @JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC PC: Survey of India”.

The Survey of India released the redrawn political map of India earlier this month, depicting the newly formed Union Territories and Kashmir and Ladakh. The map showed Hyderabad as the capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh without a capital.

Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014 with a provision for the residual state to share Hyderabad as a capital till 2024. However, Andhra decided to shift and develop its own capital.

But soon after YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over he has declared that capital is not among his priorities. There are also indications that the capital may be shifted.

However, the Jagan government blamed Nara Chandrababu Naidu for failing to issue a gazette notification declaring Amaravati as capital.