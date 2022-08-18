Amid leadership battle, O Panneerselvam calls for united AIADMK

Amid an ongoing leadership battle within AIADMK, O Panneerselvam on Thursday called on functionaries including Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to work together again.

"The party should unite to make sure we rule again. I call on all AIADMK functionaries including Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran to work together again. We should all forget the bitter past and move ahead in interest of the party," Panneerselvam said.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 over the conduct of the AIADMK's July 11 General Council, in effect rendering the meet, which among others picked Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as its chief, invalid.

Edappadi Palaniswami has appealed against the High Court order passed in favour of OPS, asking for an urgent hearing.

