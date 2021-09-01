Mandaviya reviews Covid situation in Karnataka, TN

Amid rising cases in Kerala, Mandaviya reviews Covid situation in neighbouring Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Mandaviya reviewed the Covid situation in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New DelhI,
  • Sep 01 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 20:32 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

With Covid-19 cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of the infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday as he urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in border districts.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday with the health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 situation in these states, a health ministry statement said.

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed matters related to Covid-19 management in those areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the districts bordering Kerala, the statement said.

The Government of India has been at the forefront of the fight against the Covid pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and Covid Appropriate Behaviour), the statement added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mansukh Mandaviya
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Kerala
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 