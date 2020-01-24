Amid row, Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

A statue of Dravidian legend E V Periyar was on Friday found damaged by unidentified miscreants in Kanchipuram district, days after Tamil superstar stoked a row by making controversial comments against the late social reformer.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the incident which came to light of Friday morning. The right hand of the statue was found broken and cracks were seen on the head of the bust when police arrived at the spot after being alerted by locals.

“The broken piece was recovered and Periyar’s statue was covered using a white cloth immediately,” a senior police official said. This is the second time that statues of Periyar are being damaged in Tamil Nadu – bust of the late leader was desecrated in 2018 days after BJP leader H Raja said a day would come in Tamil Nadu when statues of Periyar will be removed.

The incident comes days after Rajinikanth’s comments that copies of Tughlaq, founded by late Cho Ramasamy, was seized by the government after it reported about a rally headed by Periyar in 1971 during which “images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude" has created a major controversy in Tamil Nadu.

Dravidar Kazhagam, founded by Periyar, and other outfits have taken strong objection to the statement and have even filed police complaints against Rajinikanth. However, the actor refused to apologise for his comments.

As the incident came to light, Director General of Police (DGP) J K Tripathi warned of strict action against “anti-social elements” who damage statues of leaders in the state. The incident was also condemned by leaders from DMK, Congress and MDMK who nudged the Tamil Nadu government to arrest the culprits immediately.

“It is highly condemnable that a statue of Periyar has been vandalised. It is shameful that a statue of a person who worked till 94 years of his age for the upliftment of the people is being damaged. The government should arrest the culprits immediately,” he said.

Periyar, the legendary social reformer with Kannada roots, is a much-revered figure in Tamil Nadu who inspired a slew of reforms that ensured social justice. DK’s offshoots DMK and AIADMK that have been ruling the state alternatively since 1967 have implemented these reforms.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed against Rajinikanth over his remarks after the petitioner, secretary of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, withdrew the plea.