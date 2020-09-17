Amit Shah greets people on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Telangana, Marathwada and the Hyderabad-Karnataka region on the occasion of the Hyderabad Liberation Day on Thursday.

On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad was liberated from the rule of the Nizam and merged with the Indian Union.

Greetings on Hyderabad Liberation Day to the people of Telangana, Marathwada & Hyderabad-Karnataka region. I salute to all our valiant freedom fighters who fought bravely to liberate the people of the region from cruel and inhuman rule of Nizam & Razakars. #HyderabadMuktiSangram — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020

