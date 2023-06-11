Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in the future

Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in the future

The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of state party functionaries

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 11 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:00 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources here said.

The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit here.

Also read | Amit Shah to address BJP public meeting in Telangana on June 15

Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.

Shah also exhorted the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Tamil Nadu
DMK
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

 