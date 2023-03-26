Andhra Governor, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3 success

Andhra Governor, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3 success

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Mar 26 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 19:51 ist
ISRO's LVM3 carrying 36 satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Station. Credit: PTI Photo

 Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for successfully launching the LVM3 rocket on Sunday.

The Governor said the feat of carrying 36 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota had added another feather in ISRO’s cap, and wished it many more successful missions in the future.

Likewise, Reddy noted that the successful launch of ISRO’s largest rocket LVM3 for Oneweb’s second deployment of satellites had propelled India’s capability in global space technology.

He said the LVM3-M3/Oneweb India-2 Mission stood as a milestone in the history of Indian space missions, and wishing ISRO success in all its future endeavours.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
ISRO
India News
Andhra Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

Pithas help these women turn small-scale entrepreneurs

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

26 dead as tornado rips through Mississippi in US

Knockout kebabs

Knockout kebabs

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

Worrying shift? Private leagues threaten disruption

 