Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Machilipatnam port project works

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the construction works of Rs 5,156 crore Machilipatnam Port on Monday. The port with initial cargo capacity of 35 million tons is scheduled to be completed in two years.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling a pylon and offering special prayers at the sea, the Chief Minister said the capacity of the 4-berth deep water port would be increased to 116 million tons “as the cargo traffic increases gradually.”

“The port is becoming a reality as our government managed land acquisition, finalized tender process and completed financial closure besides obtaining all permissions by resolving legal hurdles created by (former CM and opposition leader) Chandrababu Naidu for his selfish reasons,” Reddy said.

The port would help grow Machilipatnam on the lines of developed port cities like Mumbai and Chennai as it would be connected with the national highway 216 and Gudivada–Machilipatnam railway line soon enhancing port accessibility and improving connectivity, the CM said, adding it would also change the façade of Krishna district.

"Machilipatnam would soon become the care of address for trade and commerce and industrial growth as Telangana and Chattisgarh also would make use of the port resulting in the growth of ancillary industries creating direct and indirect work for lakhs of people over a period of time," the Chief Minister said.

“In the next 24 months, you can see big ships anchoring in the Machilipatnam sea waters,” CM said while thanking the farmers who gave land for the port construction.

4000 acres of government land would be gradually linked to the port being built in an area of 242 acres given by the farmers.

“Our government is building four new sea ports including Machilipatnam spending over Rs 16,000 crore and 10 fishing harbors and six fish land centers with an expenditure of Rs 3700 crore besides six new airports,” the CM said, adding that the Machilipatnam fishing harbor would be completed in the next four months to help the local fishermen grow financially.

25,000 new jobs would be created at each port and fishing harbors and fish land centers would help the fishermen improve their lives financially, Reddy stated, asserting that the projects would also help stop the migration of AP fishermen to other coastal cities.