Andhra Pradesh govt moves SC against HC's stay on probe into land scam and gag order against media

The Andhra Pradesh government has moved Supreme Court against the September 15 order by the High Court staying an FIR in a case of alleged corruption and illegal land transactions in shifting of the state capital to Amravati.

The HC has also directed that news with regard to the registration of the said FIR should not be made public in any electronic, print, or social media.

"In an unprecedented manner, the High Court has erroneously proceeded to hear the accused in a writ petition, which was filed even prior to the registration of the FIR on the apprehension of the accused," the state government said.

The state government, in its petition filed by advocate Mahfooz A Nazaki, sought a stay on the HC's order, saying "the investigation process is at a nascent stage and the stay of the investigation may lead to the destruction of material documents, tampering of evidence and evasion of the investigation process".

It said the HC's order, granting the blanket stay, was erroneous, illegal, perverse, and liable to be set aside as the accused persons did not enjoy any immunity or privilege.