Another cop turns thief in Kerala, steals gold from friend’s house

One more incident of a policeman committing a crime, instead of fighting it, came to light when a Kerala cop was arrested for stealing gold from a friend’s house. This is a second such incident as another cop was caught on camera stealing mangoes from a shop recently.

Amal Dev, a constable rank official at the armed reserve camp in Kochi, was held by the local police on Friday for stealing gold ornaments, weighing around ten sovereigns, from a friend's house at Njarakkal on the suburbs of Kochi.

According to the local police, Dev was in a financial bind caused by playing online rummy, leading him to committing theft.

Suspicions raised by the family that realised the gold was missing, led to Dev’s arrest, as he was a frequent visitor at their home.

Last month, CCTV cameras captured police personnel P V Shihab stealing mangoes from a shop in Kottayam district’s Kanjirappally area. Shihab was seen taking mangoes from a basket kept in front of the shop during odd hours.

He went absconding after the police registered a case, but the shopkeeper withdrew the complaint, and the court stopped further proceedings in the case.