Another cop turns thief in Kerala, steals gold from friend’s house

One more incident of a policeman committing a crime, instead of fighting it, came to light when a Kerala cop was arrested for stealing gold from a friend’s house. This is a second such incident as another cop was caught on camera stealing mangoes from a shop recently.
Amal Dev, a constable rank official at the armed reserve camp in Kochi, was held by the local police on Friday for stealing gold ornaments, weighing around ten sovereigns, from a friend's house at Njarakkal on the suburbs of Kochi.
According to the local police, Dev was in a financial bind caused by playing online rummy, leading him to committing theft.
Suspicions raised by the family that realised the gold was missing, led to Dev’s arrest, as he was a frequent visitor at their home.
Last month, CCTV cameras captured police personnel P V Shihab stealing mangoes from a shop in Kottayam district’s Kanjirappally area. Shihab was seen taking mangoes from a basket kept in front of the shop during odd hours.
He went absconding after the police registered a case, but the shopkeeper withdrew the complaint, and the court stopped further proceedings in the case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube