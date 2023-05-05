Anti-CAA riot case: Absconding accused held

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 13:29 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:29 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru city police have arrested an accused in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots case in the city in 2019, who was absconding.

Police sources said Mohammed Rimaz (Reema) (28), a resident of Kandath Palli was arrested from the airport on Thursday on his return from the Gulf.

Also Read: Anti-CAA case against Akhil Gogoi reopened by Special NIA Court

A look-out circular had been issued in his name after getting information that he was in a Gulf nation. Police was alerted when Rimaz landed at the airport, where he was arrested.

He was later produced in court. Rimaz has 12 cases registered against him in north and south police stations of the city, sources said.

