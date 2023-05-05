Anti-CAA riot case: Absconding accused held

Mangaluru city police have arrested an accused in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) riots case in the city in 2019, who was absconding.
Police sources said Mohammed Rimaz (Reema) (28), a resident of Kandath Palli was arrested from the airport on Thursday on his return from the Gulf.
Rimaz had been absconding after the riots and the court had issued several warrants against him.
A look-out circular had been issued in his name after getting information that he was in a Gulf nation. Police was alerted when Rimaz landed at the airport, where he was arrested.
He was later produced in court. Rimaz has 12 cases registered against him in north and south police stations of the city, sources said.
