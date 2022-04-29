Anti-rail protest at Kerala CM's constituency

Anti-rail protest at Kerala CM's constituency

Many stones laid by the officials were later pulled out by the local people and Congress workers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 29 2022, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 20:03 ist

Dharmadam, the constituency of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kannur district, witnessed a strong protest by people, including women, against the Kerala government's flagship semi-high-speed rail project.

Kannur district was witnessing protests against laying the demarcation stones for the project over the last few days. On Friday the official started laying the demarcation stone in the Dharmadam area. A section of local people, including many women, and Congress workers staged stiff resistance. This had even led to a minor scuffle.

While a section of people was demanding that the government should give a firm assurance that compensation for land and houses would be given in accordance with actual market value, another section was reluctant to spare their land.  The people shouted slogans against the rail project. The police maintained utmost restraint.

Also Read | Developing existing roads, rail mooted as alternatives for K-rail 

Many stones laid by the officials were later pulled out by the local people and Congress workers.

The Chief Minister is now in the US for medical treatment. He has been representing Dharmadam in the state assembly since 2016.

The stiff resistance was witnessed a day after the government initiated a debate on the project.

Meanwhile, the anti-rail action council is also initiating a parallel debate on the project. It invited the Chief Minister and officials of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited, which is the implementation agency of the rail project, to the debate to be held on May 4.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
Protests

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Video of Bihar cop getting massage by woman goes viral

Maruti to focus on high-end cars as demand falls

Maruti to focus on high-end cars as demand falls

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' Kejriwal row goes viral

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

 