Developing existing roads, rail mooted as alternatives for K-rail

Developing the existing rail and road network has been mooted as an alternative for enhancing the transport infrastructure of Kerala rather than going for a new semi-high-speed rail line, which cannot be integrated with the existing rail network.

Technical experts and representatives from the business sector are batting for the project by highlighting the need to enhance the transport infrastructure.

On the other hand, veteran engineer and social scientist R V G Menon said that the transport infrastructure of Kerala could be improved by developing the existing rail network and roads instead. He said that the proposed high-speed rail is on a standard gauge and cannot be connected to the existing rail network. He also highlighted the environmental threats of the project.

The debate was initiated by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) as instructed by the state government, given the objections by experts and the stiff resistance by local people against the laying of demarcation stones.

While two experts invited to the event kept off from the debate alleging that it was an attempt to downplay the objections, Menon questioned the logic of discussing after the government announced that the project would be implemented at any cost.

Former Railway Board member Subodh Kumar Jain, Kerala Technological University former vice-chancellor Kuncheriya P Issac and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Raghuchandran Nair spoke in favour of the semi-high-speed rail project.

However, there were no explanations for the objections and alternative model raised by Menon. Meanwhile, the state witnessed tension on Thursday over the laying of demarcation stones for the project in the Kannur district.

