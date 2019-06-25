As talks fail, Kerala pvt buses go off roads

Commuters travelling between Karnataka and Kerala will be inconvenienced over the next few days as inter-state private bus operators in Kerala went on an indefinite strike from Monday.

Talks held between the Kerala government and representatives of the Inter-state Bus Owners’ Association-Kerala (IBOA), who went on strike citing slapping of heavy fines by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department for permit violations, on Monday evening failed.

As many as 400 private buses operate from Kerala daily. Of this, about 250 ply between major towns in Kerala and Karnataka.

In wake of the stir, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation operated 13 additional services to Bengaluru on Monday.

“We are evaluating the demand from passengers and based on that additional services would be operated,” said a Kerala SRTC official.

Private bus operators started to feel the heat after a few passengers in a Bengaluru-bound bus belonging to Suresh Kallada Tours and Travels were assaulted in April.

Following the incident, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department launched a special drive named ‘Operation Night Riders’ to rein in inter-state private bus operators. During the first month, over 5,000 services were inspected and blatant violations in permit norms were found.

Fines worth Rs 2.5 lakh was collected in the first month itself.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran told bus operators that any unwanted harassment by officials would be checked but enforcement activities will not be stopped.