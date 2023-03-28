Bus returning from Sabarimala falls into gorge; 62 hurt

At least 62 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge in Kerala

Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala

PTI
PTI, Pathanamthitta,
  • Mar 28 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 15:55 ist

At least 62 people were injured, some seriosausly, as a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the accident occurred when the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

At least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu.

Police said 62 of them were injured, some seriously, and they have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely, police said.

Those injured seriously will be shifted to better facilities, a police officer told PTI.

Kerala
India News
Road accident
Sabarimala
Tamil Nadu

