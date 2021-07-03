Auto ambulances to carry Covid-19 patients introduced in Tamil Nadu

TN introduces auto ambulances to carry Covid patients

Being a hilly district, the roads and pathways were too narrow for the movement of bigger ambulances

Udhagamandalam,
  • Jul 03 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 18:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Satuday flagged off six auto ambulances in Coonoor in Nilgiris district to carry Covid-19 patients.

Being a hilly district, the roads and pathways were too narrow for the movement of bigger ambulances, so auto ambulances were introduced, he said.

The number of Covid cases started declining after efforts taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure facilities like beds, medical oxygen and other infrastructure, Ramachandran said at a function.

Considering the decline in the cases, the Chief Minister announced lockdown relaxations and was taking steps to prevent the third wave of Covid, the Forest Minister said. District Collector J Innocent Divya and other senior district officials were present on the occasion.

