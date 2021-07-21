Bakrid celebrated with fervour in Telangana

The state government had completely lifted the Covid-induced lockdown last month and removed all restrictions

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 21 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 19:34 ist
Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Bakrid was celebrated with fervour across Telangana on Wednesday with Muslims offering prayers at various Eidgahs in the city and other places in the state.

Miralam Eidgah, hockey ground at Masab Tank, military ground at Mehdipatnam and others here witnessed major congregations, though rain (since morning hours) and Covid-19 pandemic appeared to have had an impact on the celebrations.

State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali performed prayers at a mosque in Azampura in the city.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed their greetings to Muslims on the occasion.

The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion, Soundararajan said.

Greeting Muslims, Rao said Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice.

He said the message of showing mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others should be learnt from Bakrid.

Telangana
Eid
India News

