Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through TN ahead of Karnataka

Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Tamil Nadu ahead of Karnataka leg

He was joined by scores of party workers and volunteers in this town in the hilly Nilgiris district

PTI
PTI, Gudalur,
  • Sep 29 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 19:32 ist
The senior leader had launched his 3,500 km, 150-day campaign from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. Credit: PTI File Photo

After ending his 18-day long Kerala leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday entered Tamil Nadu through this town enroute his campaign to Karnataka on September 30.

He was joined by scores of party workers and volunteers in this town in the hilly Nilgiris district.

Also Read | Take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' first: AAP's dig over political crisis in Rajasthan

"#BharatJodoYatra resumes at Gudalur, Tamil Nadu. Shri@RahulGandhi along with yatries will carry on their relentless journey toward an India that is free and prospering," the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) said in a tweet.

The senior leader had launched his 3,500 km, 150-day campaign from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7.

The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on Friday, with the march led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress
India News
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu

