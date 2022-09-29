Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through Tamil Nadu ahead of Karnataka leg

After ending his 18-day long Kerala leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday entered Tamil Nadu through this town enroute his campaign to Karnataka on September 30.

He was joined by scores of party workers and volunteers in this town in the hilly Nilgiris district.

"#BharatJodoYatra resumes at Gudalur, Tamil Nadu. Shri@RahulGandhi along with yatries will carry on their relentless journey toward an India that is free and prospering," the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) said in a tweet.

The senior leader had launched his 3,500 km, 150-day campaign from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7.

The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on Friday, with the march led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.