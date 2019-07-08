Bill for central, tribal universities in Andhra in LS

A bill to set up a central university and a tribal university in Andhra Pradesh was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 introduced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the two universities will increase access and quality of higher education and also promote avenues of higher education for the people of the state.

The Tribal University will provide instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.

At present, there is no central university in Andhra Pradesh while all other states, except Goa, have one or more such institution.

Setting up a central university and a central tribal university in Andhra Pradesh is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for creation of Telangana. 

