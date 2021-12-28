BJP holds rally against Jagan's 'anti-people governance'

BJP leaders have accused chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy government of failing to deliver his election promises and pushing Andhra Pradesh into a crisis situation.

The state BJP had on Tuesday organised a rally in Vijayawada named “Praja-agraha sabha” against the “anti-people policies” of the YSRCP government.

“We are witnessing a ruinous administration in Andhra Pradesh now. Jagan had promised to ban liquor but now the government is selling liquor for revenue. Environmental etc clearances were given to Polavaram years back but till now the project has not been completed. And the YSRCP and TDP are fighting over the capital location,” alleged former union minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing the meeting.

AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju charged the Jagan government of using its name stickers on Narendra Modi government's schemes.

BJP leaders exuded confidence that their party would come to power in AP. The saffron party has no representation in the state assembly at present.

Ruling YSRCP leaders have termed the BJP’s public meeting "as farce, organized according to the script and direction of TDP."

Information and public relations minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that no section in AP is unhappy with Jagan's administration.

Asserting that the YSRCP government is committed for the welfare and development of farmers, the minister said that the BJP, on other hand, is implementing anti farmer policies.

Perni dared the BJP leaders to speak “on the increasing urea, fuel, essential commodities prices, AP's special category status, privatization of Vizag steel plant.”

