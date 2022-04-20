BJP intensifies protest, seeks CBI probe into its activist's suicide in Telangana

The Telangana BJP has intensified its protests demanding that the TRS minister Puvvada Ajay be booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of its activist Sai Ganesh.

Stating that they have no faith in the TRS government and police, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and others have sought a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into various cases of suicides recently, where the victims pointed to the harassment by TRS leaders for their extreme step.

Ganesh (23) consumed pesticide in front of a police station in Khammam last week and died two days later undergoing treatment in a hospital. He blamed the “torture by transport minister Puvvada”.

A realtor Gangam Santhosh (40) and his mother Padma ended their lives in a hotel room in Kamareddy town on Saturday after posting a selfie video about the torment they faced from TRS leader and Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jithender Goud and six others including a police officer.

While holding protests demanding justice in all the cases, the party especially is rallying in support of Ganesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with his family members while state leaders visited them.

On Wednesday, party leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking her intervention to deal with the “complete breakdown of the law-and-order situation in the state.”

The BJP leaders said that Ganesh’s “only sin was hoisting the BJP flag on party foundation day and objecting to encroachments by Church authorities”.

“Khammam police registered a false case and later at the behest of TRS leaders and minister from Khammam Puvvada Ajay opened a rowdy-sheet on Ganesh, ahead of his wedding which deeply agonized the young man,” BJP leaders said in their letter.

“The incidents in Khammam and Ramayampet are symptomatic of what is happening across Telangana. The TRS goons are taking recourse to terror and the police are actively collaborating with them by foisting false cases against anybody who questioned either the TRS leaders or the government,” the delegation led by Premender Reddy, BJP State General Secretary Incharge, Raghunandhan Rao, MLA, Ramchander Rao, ex-MLC said.

TBJP chief Bandi who is on a padayatra in south Telangana said the BJP would not let the TRS leaders “go scotfree in Ganesh’s suicide case.”

“We would fight the issue legally and take our struggle into the people, till the minister and the TRS leaders responsible for the suicide are punished,” Bandi said.

Alleging that KCR’s regime reminded “of the anarchic Nizam rule,” Bandi said that murders, land encroachments and rapes have become the order of the day in Telangana.

“In the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao last year, the suicide of Sai Ganesh, Santosh and his mother at Ramayampet and rape of a 20-year-old woman in Suryapet, the culprits turned out to be the TRS leaders. Yet, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not taken any action against a single TRS leader. It clearly reflects the shameless and anarchic rule of KCR,” Bandi criticised.

The BJP chief added that several innocent youths in Jangaon, Warangal and Hyderabad were booked under false cases and harassed “just because they questioned the atrocities of the ruling party on social media”.

