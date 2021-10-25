Blame game in Kerala Assembly over recent calamities

The Kerala Assembly on Monday witnessed a blame game over the recent calamities that have waylaid the state.

While the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front accused the government of failure in disaster alert and management systems, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front blamed it on lack of rough weather alerts from the Centre. The opposition also staged a walkout as permission for an adjournment motion notice was rejected.

Revenue Minister K Rajan defended the accusations from the opposition, maintaining that there was not even an Orange alert in the calamity-hit Idukki and Kottayam regions till October 16 - the day the districts suffered heavy rains, landslides and landslips claiming around 20 lives. He also added that the casualties of the calamities could be minimised because the preparedness of the state disaster response systems.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that Kerala that was so far considered as a safe zone was now being considered as a disaster-prone place. Hence the house shall discuss the issue for the larger interest of the state. He also said that the State Disaster Management Authority's meteorological wing need to be strengthened for better weather forecasts and alerts.

